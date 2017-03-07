US may 'split families who cross border illegally'

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The United States is considering separating children from their parents if they are caught trying to enter the country illegally.

In an interview with CNN, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the move would be implemented to act as a deterrent to families making the perilous journey from Central America.

Tens of thousands of parents and children, many fleeing violence in Honduras and El Salvador, have been detained trying to cross the border into the US.

Mr Kelly told the broadcaster that during the "extremely dangerous" journey, more than 90% of women are sexually abused.

When questioned by host Wolf Blitzer about how separating children from their parents "looks to the average person", Mr Kelly replied: "It's more important for me to try and keep people off of this awful network."