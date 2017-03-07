Will Theresa May's Budget deliver long-overdue help for social care?

The current crisis in social care is a disgrace to all the politicians who saw it coming and failed to act.

I have watched successive Governments over two decades order two commissions, three consultations, five green and white papers and dozens of reviews - and still we have paralysis.

I have asked dozens of cabinet ministers what they will do to sort it - and then seen them draw back and fail to sort it.

The lack of political courage and leadership to deal with this meaningfully has been the hallmark of every Government since I started covering the issue 20 years ago.

Some have come close and then chickened. If only a “review” could solve a problem.

Arguably, as Richard Humphries of the Kings Fund observed, no other advanced nation has failed so spectacularly to grasp the positive challenge of longer living.

The result is what we have today - chronic misery for millions of people who deserve better.

But I don’t just blame the politicians.