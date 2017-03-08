- ITV Report
Acid attack survivors take to the catwalk in Bangladesh
Acid attack survivors in Bangladesh took to the catwalk to challenge conventional beauty standards on the eve of International Women's Day.
The women took part in a fashion show, "Beauty Redefined", which was organised by ActionAid on Tuesday evening.
Acid attacks are still rampant in Bangladesh, with 44 incidents being reported in the country in 2016.
Fashion designer and former model Bibi Russell planned the show and said the idea was to break gender stereotypes and highlight the "sparkle" and "beauty" of survivors despite their physical scars.
She said: "I believe every day is a women's day. But my tribute, everything to these people.
"I mean anything could happen to anyone. But they are part of this society. They should get the strength to go.
"We should respect equal rights, human dignity, that is all. I have seen the sparkle, the beauty, I wanted to show you that, give them a chance please."
Acid attacks are an issue throughout South Asia, with a large number of cases reported in India, Afghanistan and Pakistan.