Acid attack survivors take to the catwalk in Bangladesh

Acid attack survivors in Bangladesh took to the catwalk to challenge conventional beauty standards on the eve of International Women's Day.

The women took part in a fashion show, "Beauty Redefined", which was organised by ActionAid on Tuesday evening.

Acid attacks are still rampant in Bangladesh, with 44 incidents being reported in the country in 2016.

Fashion designer and former model Bibi Russell planned the show and said the idea was to break gender stereotypes and highlight the "sparkle" and "beauty" of survivors despite their physical scars.