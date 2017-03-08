Analysis: The Chancellor's Budget for all generations

Credit: PA

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced his first and last Spring Budget on Wednesday. The Budget signaled a strong commitment to the government's plans for Britain, and crossed generational divides to provide for young and old. Simon Wagman is a partner at Blick Rothenberg, a market-leading accounting, tax, and advisory practice. Here, he gives his thoughts and analysis on what the Budget means. Simon says: "The Chancellor has outlined a Budget for Britain as a whole, and a Budget that ignored Brexit, that enhanced the continued growth and invests in our young people and those entering the workforce whilst also planning for retirement and the elderly."

The Chancellor announced measures to help children and young people Credit: PA

Education and young people

As an introductory step, the Chancellor has announced an increase up to 30 hours of free childcare support for three- and four-year-old children. He announced that there would be 110 further free schools, in addition to the 500 already expected. The Chancellor also announced an additional further £3 million funding for apprenticeships by 2020 Simon said: "The significant increase in free childcare for young parents illustrates a commitment to enabling young parents to return to the workplace. "The free schools funding is further evidence of this government's pledge to prepare younger generations for a long future working life. "More apprenticeships will enable a more skilled generation to enter the labour market with relevant skills and hands-on experience."

Employees who earn the living wage

The National Living Wage will increase again in April to £7.50 an hour. Hammond also said that the personal allowance will increase from £11,000 to £11,500. Simon said: "Raising the living wage will raise income levels for a considerable proportion of the population. "Coupled with increases in the personal allowance and tax thresholds, many should see their overall income tax burden fall, and their take-home pay increase."

Self-employed and company owners

The Chancellor has announced plans to remove the advantages for those who choose to be self-employed, or create their own companies. Those who are self-employed will now pay 10% in Class 4 National Insurance contributions - unless they earn less than £16,250. For those who run their own companies, he has reduced the dividend allowance that director-shareholders are entitled to on dividends - from £5,000 to £2,000. Simon said: "Hammond had sought to level the playing field, changing national insurance contributions for the self-employed. "However, he chose not to adversely affect savers, increasing the ISA allowance to £20,000 a year."

Businesses

Hammond had confirmed the levels of corporation tax will fall, as was previously announced, to 19% and then 17% in 2020. Simon said: "This, along with the simplification of the research and development credit scheme, should continue to ensure that British business can focus on technology and innovation. "He accepts that the changes to business rates are necessary but may have an adverse effect on small businesses, and in particular, the pub industry. "He has announced measures to smooth out the transition and the initial burden of the changes, but fundamentally, business rates will remain, as these are required to fund local government."

Credit: PA

Social care and the elderly