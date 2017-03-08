- ITV Report
Birthday card traded between father and daughter for 33 years 'lost in post'
A sentimental birthday card which has been sent between a father and daughter for 33 years has gone missing.
Claire Fuller has been exchanging the card, which has a cartoon picture of a sad duck on it, with her dad every year after she first sent it to him in 1984.
Her father Stephen added a message to it, returning the card for her 18th birthday in 1985, and the pair have been trading the card ever since.
Mr Fuller posted the card on February 10 and the 78-year-old was "gutted" when his daughter told him it didn't arrive.
She wrote an appeal for the card on Facebook, saying: "It never arrived. I am heart-broken. Has anyone seen this card?"
She told ITV News: "It's sad, because it's just a piece of our history, our relationship, and it'd be so lovely to have it back. "Every time my birthday cards arrive, that's the one I really look forward to."
A Royal Mail spokesman said: "Every item of mail is important to us
" We appreciate the sentimental value of this card and are seeing if we can trace it. We would always advise customers sending valuables or cash through the post to use a tracked service."