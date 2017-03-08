Budget 2017: Chancellor Philip Hammond invests big in social care and offers help for businesses

Philip Hammond's first Budget will be the last delivered in the spring. Credit: PA

Chancellor Philip Hammond has pledged £2 billion investment to tackle the crisis in social care and a £435 million business emergency package to cope for unpopular new higher rates in his first Budget address. Mr Hammond also revealed higher tax bills for the self-employed with changes to the National Insurance contributions and more investment in the health service as he declared the Conservatives the "party of the NHS". Mr Hammond acknowledged the NHS was suffering as the care system was "clearly under pressure" as he confirmed the funding investment. An extra £2 billion will be given to the care system over three years including £1 billion promised in 2017/18.

Despite a often joke-filled address, Mr Hammond told the Commons there was "no room for complacency" as he defended plans not to spend increased revenues amid buoyant revised growth figures and improved forecasts for the public finances. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the Chancellor of producing a "Budget of utter complacency" which ignored the state of the economy, public services and the lives of millions of people. Key measures at a glance:

An extra £2 billion is spent on social care in England over the next three years to help councils and ease pressure on the NHS.

Most pubs are to be given a £1,000 discount on business rates as part of a £435 million package aimed to ease the burden on small businesses.

National Insurance contributions paid by self employed to increase by 1% to 10% in 2018.

Mr Hammond revealed the forecast for growth for the UK economy this year has gone up from 1.4% to 2%, but forecasts have been downgraded for the next three years. The Office for Budget Responsibility's sharply upgraded growth forecasts came as it dramatically lowered borrowing forecasts in 2016-17.

In 2018 growth is forecast to slow to 1.6%, before picking up to 1.7%, then 1.9%, and back to 2% in 2021, the Chancellor said. The OBR forecasts borrowing in 2016-17 to be £51.7 billion, £16.4 billion less than than predicted in November. By 2021-22 the deficit is forecast to have shrunk to £16.8 billion.

Mr Hammond said the Budget set out a plan for a "brighter future" after Brexit built on the "foundations of a stronger, fairer, more global Britain". He said the UK economy had "continued to confound the commentators" by delivering "robust growth" which he said would provide a "strong and stable platform" for the impending negotiations to leave the EU. The Chancellor defended his commitment not to embark on a greater investment programme. "The deficit is down, but debt is still too high," he said. "Employment is up, but productivity remains stubbornly low." He added: "Too many of our young people are leaving formal education without the skills they need for today's labour market. And too many families are still feeling the squeeze, almost a decade after the crash." Labour's Mr Corbyn said the Budget showed Mr Hammond was "entirely out of touch with that reality of life for millions".

"This morning, over one million workers will have woken up not knowing whether they'll be working today, tomorrow or next week," he said. Mr Corbyn said the measures showed "utter complacency about the crisis facing our public services and (was) complacent about the reality of daily life for millions of people in this country". The main announcements in Budget 2017

Social care:

An extra £2 billion to fund social care in England over the next three years to help councils and ease pressure on the NHS.

A pledge not to include a "death tax" in forthcoming options for social care funding.

Business:

Most pubs are to be given a £1,000 discount on business rates as part of a £435 million package aimed to ease the burden on small businesses.

New quarterly reporting to be delayed by one year for businesses with turnover below the VAT registration threshold.

Councils will be given a £300 million fund to deliver "discretionary relief" to hard-pressed firms in their areas.

Tax and employment:

National Insurance contributions paid by self employed to increase by 1% to 10% in 2018.

Tax free dividend allowance to be reduced from £5,000 to £2,000 from April 2018.

Thresholds for income tax will increase to £12,500 for basic rate and £50,000 for the higher rate by the end of this Parliament.

Clampdown totalling £820 million on tax avoidance plus new penalties for people who enable avoidance arrangements.

£5 million investment to help people returning to work after a career break.

Health, tobacco and fuel:

Sugar tax levy to be imposed at 18p and 24p per litre for the main and higher bands.

No increases in alcohol or tobacco duties on top of those previously announced but a new minimum excise duty will be placed on cigarettes priced at £7.35.

Vehicle excise duty rates for hauliers and the HGV Road User Levy frozen for another year.

NHS:

Additional £100 million available immediately for onsite GP triage in NHS A&E departments.

Additional £325 million of capital to allow the first NHS Sustainability and Transformation Plans to proceed.

Education:

New T-Levels to be introduced for technical education through the further education route.

Schools White Paper will remove barriers to creation of faith based and selective free schools, with funding for a further 110 new free schools on top of the current commitment to 500.

Free school transport extended to all children on free school meals who attend selective schools.

Number of hours of training for technical students aged 16 to 19 to be increased by more than 50%, including a high quality three month work placement.

University-style maintenance loans for those undertaking higher level technical qualifications at Institutes of Technology and National Colleges.

Investment of £40 million in pilots of lifelong learning schemes.

Devolved powers:

Additional funding of £350 million for the Scottish government, £200 million for the Welsh government and almost £120 million for the incoming Northern Ireland Executive.

A deal with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on further devolution.

Plans to publish Midlands Engine Strategy on Thursday.

Other issues: