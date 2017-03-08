- ITV Report
-
Budget 2017: Key points at a glance
The standout announcement of Chancellor Philip Hammond's first Budget address was the £2 billion pledged to tackle the crisis in social care in England.
These are the other key points from the 2017 Budget:
SOCIAL CARE
- An extra £2 billion to fund social care in England over the next three years to help councils and ease pressure on the NHS.
- A pledge not to include a "death tax" in forthcoming options for social care funding.
BUSINESS
- Most pubs are to be given a £1,000 discount on business rates as part of a £435 million package aimed to ease the burden on small businesses.
- New quarterly reporting to be delayed by one year for businesses with turnover below the VAT registration threshold.
- Councils will be given a £300 million fund to deliver "discretionary relief" to hard-pressed firms in their areas.
TAX AND EMPLOYMENT
- National Insurance contributions paid by self employed to increase by 1% to 10% in 2018.
- Tax free dividend allowance to be reduced from £5,000 to £2,000 from April 2018.
- Thresholds for income tax will increase to £12,500 for basic rate and £50,000 for the higher rate by the end of this Parliament.
- Clampdown totalling £820 million on tax avoidance plus new penalties for people who enable avoidance arrangements.
- £5 million investment to help people returning to work after a career break.
HEALTH, TOBACCO AND FUEL
- Sugar tax levy to be imposed at 18p (on drinks with 5g of sugar per 100ml) and 24p per litre (on drinks with more than 8g per 100ml).
- No increases in alcohol or tobacco duties on top of those previously announced but a new minimum excise duty will be placed on cigarettes priced at £7.35.
- Vehicle excise duty rates for hauliers and the HGV Road User Levy frozen for another year.
NHS
- Additional £100 million available immediately for onsite GP triage in NHS A&E departments.
- Additional £325 million of capital to allow the first NHS Sustainability and Transformation Plans to proceed.
EDUCATION
- New T-Levels to be introduced for technical education through the further education route.
- Schools White Paper will remove barriers to creation of faith based and selective free schools, with funding for a further 110 new free schools on top of the current commitment to 500.
- Free school transport extended to all children on free school meals who attend selective schools.
- Number of hours of training for technical students aged 16 to 19 to be increased by more than 50%, including a high quality three month work placement.
- University-style maintenance loans for those undertaking higher level technical qualifications at Institutes of Technology and National Colleges.
- Investment of £40 million in pilots of lifelong learning schemes.
WOMEN'S RIGHTS AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
- New funding totalling £20 million to support the campaign against violence against women and girls.
- The Government commits £5 million to projects celebrating the centenary of the 1918 law giving women the vote.
REGIONAL INVESTMENT
- Additional funding of £350 million for the Scottish government, £200 million for the Welsh government and almost £120 million for the incoming Northern Ireland Executive.
- A deal with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on further devolution.
- £90m transport investment for the north of England and £23m for Midlands roads.
- Plans to publish Midlands Engine Strategy on Thursday.
TECHNOLOGY
- £270m spend on new technologies, including robots and driverless vehicles.
- £200m for local broadband network and £16m for 5G mobile technology.