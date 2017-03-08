Advertisement

Budget 2017: Key points at a glance

Philip Hammond's first Budget will be the last delivered in the spring. Credit: PA

The standout announcement of Chancellor Philip Hammond's first Budget address was the £2 billion pledged to tackle the crisis in social care in England.

These are the other key points from the 2017 Budget:

SOCIAL CARE

  • An extra £2 billion to fund social care in England over the next three years to help councils and ease pressure on the NHS.
  • A pledge not to include a "death tax" in forthcoming options for social care funding.

BUSINESS

  • Most pubs are to be given a £1,000 discount on business rates as part of a £435 million package aimed to ease the burden on small businesses.
  • New quarterly reporting to be delayed by one year for businesses with turnover below the VAT registration threshold.
  • Councils will be given a £300 million fund to deliver "discretionary relief" to hard-pressed firms in their areas.
Planned increases in business rates had threatened the livelihoods of pub owners across the country. Credit: PA

TAX AND EMPLOYMENT

  • National Insurance contributions paid by self employed to increase by 1% to 10% in 2018.
  • Tax free dividend allowance to be reduced from £5,000 to £2,000 from April 2018.
  • Thresholds for income tax will increase to £12,500 for basic rate and £50,000 for the higher rate by the end of this Parliament.
  • Clampdown totalling £820 million on tax avoidance plus new penalties for people who enable avoidance arrangements.
  • £5 million investment to help people returning to work after a career break.

HEALTH, TOBACCO AND FUEL

  • Sugar tax levy to be imposed at 18p (on drinks with 5g of sugar per 100ml) and 24p per litre (on drinks with more than 8g per 100ml).
  • No increases in alcohol or tobacco duties on top of those previously announced but a new minimum excise duty will be placed on cigarettes priced at £7.35.
  • Vehicle excise duty rates for hauliers and the HGV Road User Levy frozen for another year.
A sugar tax will be imposed on some soft drinks. Credit: PA

NHS

  • Additional £100 million available immediately for onsite GP triage in NHS A&E departments.
  • Additional £325 million of capital to allow the first NHS Sustainability and Transformation Plans to proceed.
Philip Hammond declared the Conservatives the 'party of the NHS' as he announced new investments. Credit: PA

EDUCATION

  • New T-Levels to be introduced for technical education through the further education route.
  • Schools White Paper will remove barriers to creation of faith based and selective free schools, with funding for a further 110 new free schools on top of the current commitment to 500.
  • Free school transport extended to all children on free school meals who attend selective schools.
  • Number of hours of training for technical students aged 16 to 19 to be increased by more than 50%, including a high quality three month work placement.
  • University-style maintenance loans for those undertaking higher level technical qualifications at Institutes of Technology and National Colleges.
  • Investment of £40 million in pilots of lifelong learning schemes.

WOMEN'S RIGHTS AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

  • New funding totalling £20 million to support the campaign against violence against women and girls.
  • The Government commits £5 million to projects celebrating the centenary of the 1918 law giving women the vote.
The government has pledged £20 million funding for a campaign against domestic violence. Credit: PA

REGIONAL INVESTMENT

  • Additional funding of £350 million for the Scottish government, £200 million for the Welsh government and almost £120 million for the incoming Northern Ireland Executive.
  • A deal with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on further devolution.
  • £90m transport investment for the north of England and £23m for Midlands roads.
  • Plans to publish Midlands Engine Strategy on Thursday.

TECHNOLOGY

  • £270m spend on new technologies, including robots and driverless vehicles.
  • £200m for local broadband network and £16m for 5G mobile technology.
