Eight-year-old boy dies of heart attack after 21-mile journey to hospital

An eight-year-old boy has died after he became ill at home and had to be driven to an A&E department 21 miles away - despite living within two miles of another hospital.

Callum Cartlidge suffered a cardiac arrest at his house in Redditch on Friday after visiting his GP earlier in the week with tonsillitis and stomach ache.

Callum's parents said ambulance staff asked to take him to the Alexandra Hospital just 1.9 miles away from the family home, but instead were sent to Worcestershire Royal Hospital which is 21 miles away.

Paramedics managed to get Callum to the Worcestershire Royal A&E department in 23 minutes, but sadly nothing could be done to save him.