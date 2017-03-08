Malta landmark used in Game of Thrones collapses

A popular beauty spot in Malta used as a background for film and TV shows like Game of Thrones has collapsed into the sea.

The Azure Window was immensely popular with tourists in Malta, although concerns had heightened over its stability, since erosion had eaten away at the rock.

The rock served as the backdrop to the Dothraki wedding scene in Game of Thrones, and was also the setting for some scenes in Clash of the Titans and The Count of Monte Cristo.