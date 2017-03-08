Gay man takes fight for equal pension rights for husband to Supreme Court

A gay man fighting to win his husband equal pension rights has taken his case to the Supreme Court and is hoping for a decision which could "dramatically change the lives of thousands of same-sex couples".

Former cavalry officer John Walker, 65, wants five high court justices to overturn a Court of Appeal ruling in 2015 which went against him.

Appeal judges had decided his claim failed because it applied to a period before gay civil partnerships were recognised by the law.

As Mr Walker arrived at the UK's highest court on Wednesday, he said: "I am feeling confident. I think common sense will prevail."

Mr Walker, who was paying into a company scheme for 20 years, has argued that his husband should have the same pension rights a wife would enjoy if he was in a heterosexual relationship.

He argues that he has been making the same contributions to the pension scheme as his heterosexual colleagues and wants to ensure that, should he die first, his husband, 52, will be adequately provided for.

Mr Walker and his husband have been together since 1993 and entered into a civil partnership in January 2006, which was later converted into a marriage.