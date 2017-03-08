Gunmen attack military hospital in Afghan capital

Gunmen have attacked a military hospital in Kabul, the Defence Ministry said.

Security forces have surrounded the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital, where an explosion was earlier reported.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said there was an attack underway.

At least one of the gunmen was dressed as a doctor, a witness told Reuters.

The witness said he saw one gunman, who was dressed in a white doctor's coat, take out a concealed AK-47 and open fire, killing at least one patient and one hospital worker.

The hospital is near two civilian hospitals in the upscale district of Wazir Akbar Khan, home to several heavily guarded embassies - including the US embassy.

It was not immediately clear how many people might have been killed or wounded.

The attack comes just a week after dozens of people were killed and wounded in coordinated attacks on a police station and an office of the intelligence service in Kabul. That attack was claimed by Taliban insurgents.