Hammond isn't May's patsy
Lord Heseltine has been sacked by Theresa May for exercising a judgement that will also underpin today's budget - namely that no one has a clue about what Brexit deal, if any, she'll negotiate over the next couple of years, or the health of the economy in 2019.
That persuaded him to defy her and vote for an important amendment to legislation authorising the start of Brexit talks - which would compel the government in two years to seek further authorisation from parliament on whether we go from the EU or stay.
And here is the scrumptious paradox. It is that same Brexit uncertainty which has persuaded the Chancellor to bank the bulk of the unexpectedly higher tax revenues he's receiving rather than splashing the cash on hospitals, schools, policing and other public services that many fear are close to collapse - because he wants and needs a fiscal cushion (some additional spending power on the nation's credit card) just in case Brexit goes bad for us.
For what it is worth, my strong impression is that May is almost as irked with Hammond and the Treasury, for refusing to do more now for creaking and fragile public services - though she has secured a billion quid or so for squeezed social care for the elderly - as she is with Heseltine.
But sacking an ageing EU-loving Tory lion generates the kind of approving headlines and approbation among the the arch Brexiteers that Downing Street loves - whereas when prime ministers and Chancellors fall out both end up wounded, usually mortally.
However much power has shifted under May from Treasury to Number 10, Hammond is stronger than he looks.