Hammond isn't May's patsy

Lord Heseltine has been sacked by Theresa May for exercising a judgement that will also underpin today's budget - namely that no one has a clue about what Brexit deal, if any, she'll negotiate over the next couple of years, or the health of the economy in 2019.

That persuaded him to defy her and vote for an important amendment to legislation authorising the start of Brexit talks - which would compel the government in two years to seek further authorisation from parliament on whether we go from the EU or stay.

And here is the scrumptious paradox. It is that same Brexit uncertainty which has persuaded the Chancellor to bank the bulk of the unexpectedly higher tax revenues he's receiving rather than splashing the cash on hospitals, schools, policing and other public services that many fear are close to collapse - because he wants and needs a fiscal cushion (some additional spending power on the nation's credit card) just in case Brexit goes bad for us.