Hawaii sues US president Trump over travel ban

Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against US president Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

The state said the order - announced on Monday - would harm its Muslim population.

It bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee programme.

This would affect would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

Hawaii's lawsuit says it is suing to protect its residents, businesses and schools, as well as its "sovereignty against illegal actions of President Donald J Trump and the federal government".

The lawsuit had been on hold while a nationwide injunction on the initial ban remained in place.

A federal judge in Honolulu allowed the amended lawsuit.

US district judge Derrick Watson granted the state's request to continue with the case and set a hearing for March 15 - the day before Mr Trump's revised ban is due to go into effect.