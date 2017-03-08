Hector Bellerin: The whole Arsenal squad want Arsene Wenger to stay

Asked if he wanted Wenger to stay, Bellerin said: "Of course, especially for me, he's the one that gave me the chances from the first day, he's played a big part in making me the player I am and there's more players in the dressing room in the same position as me. We all back him and of course we want him to stay."

"I want to say that everyone in the dressing room is behind the manager, he's the one that's made the team work and in football sometimes you're high, sometimes you're low, and this is a low point for us. but we can't blame him," Bellerin told ITV.

The right-back launched the defence of Wenger after Arsenal were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich , 10-2 on aggregate.

Hector Bellerin says the whole Arsenal squad are backing underfire manager Arsene Wenger to stay on at the club beyond this season.

Arsenal were upset with the sending off of Laurent Koscielny when they were 1-0 up, a decision that also resulted in a penalty and gave Bayern an even greater upper hand.

"Listen, I don't think it's good to get involved in these decisions. The referees are doing their jobs, sometimes they get it wrong, sometimes they get it right.

"It's true it affected a lot of our game, as we started the game really well and made it 1-0 in the first half. It went downhill when we had to score five or six goals in 30 minutes to make it through and against Bayern Munich, it's going to be really hard."

Bellerin thinks the team showed their quality against the German giants, but knows they need to improve if they're to make an impression on the Champions League in future.

"I think the team has demonstrated that we can play good football, but we need to be more consistent, we need to start every game the way we started this game, trying to play from the back and try to also score in the situations as against teams like this you're not going to get many.

"We need to take the positives as I think they were a lot early in the first-half, take them on board and finish the season well."