- ITV Report
-
Lorry haul explodes after sports drink powder catches fire
A lorry exploded closing part of the M6 after cans of sports drink power caught fire.
It was initially thought the heavy goods vehicle contained dog food after exploding debris showered across both carriageways near Stafford services.
Emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "It was initially believed that the load contained tinned dog food, with tins exploding in the fire.
"However, upon closer inspection it has been established the tins actually contain sports drink powder.
"The mixed load also contained white goods, malt grain, floor tiles and chocolate eggs."