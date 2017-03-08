Man charged with kidnapping British backpacker is named

The man suspected of holding a British backpacker captive and repeatedly raping and beating her during a two-month ordeal has been named.

Marcus Martin, 22, has been charged with kidnapping the UK tourist, also 22.

The woman, who was treated in hospital for facial fractures, faces a wait to return to the UK due to her passport allegedly being damaged by the suspect.

She provoked alarm when she stumbled badly bruised and "almost zombie-like" into a remote petrol station in the Australian outback.

After tearfully nodding when asked if the abuse was suffered at the hands of her partner, the tourist left without paying and was pursued by the owner, according to reports.

Police were flagged down during the chase and officers pulled her over near Mitchell, Queensland - finding her with injuries to her face and marks on her neck.

Queensland Police said officers found her alleged tormentor stowed in the boot beneath a pile of clothing.