More money for social care but the Chancellor is still on borrowed time

For Philip Hammond, the chorus of concern surrounding social care must have felt relentless.

The country's leading health think-tanks, the Chair of the Commons Health Select Committee, even the normally circumspect chief of NHS England himself, all lining up to tell him how desperate the need for extra funding had become.

It seems he was listening. After his remarkable decision not to mention health and social care in his Autumn Statement, his first full Budget included the announcement of an extra £2 billion over the next three years to stem the immediate crisis.

How the money will be shared out isn't yet clear.

Remember the number of people getting support from councils has fallen by a quarter in just five years, with government cuts over the past seven years seeing local authorities lose £5 billion from their adult social care services.So will the new funds be enough to provide for the many thousands of people reliant on social care?

An independent assessment by three leading think tanks - the Health Foundation, the Kings Fund and the Nuffield Trust - calculated a funding gap in the care sector of £1.9 billion this year.

The Chancellor's money won't cover that - and the prediction is the gap will rise to £2.3 billion by the end of parliament.