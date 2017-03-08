One in six cancer patients not treated within target time, charity warns

One in six cancer patients in England is not being treated in the recommended time, a charity has warned.

Patients are supposed to start treatment no more than two months - or 62 days - after a hospital receives an urgent GP referral.

But analysis by the charity Macmillan Cancer Support showed that 17% were waiting beyond the official NHS target.

After analysing NHS data, the charity said that over the past three years, the number of people waiting longer than 62 days has risen steadily from 20,534 in 2014 to 25,157 in 2016.