- ITV Report
Police search landfill site after error reveals Corrie McKeague's body could have been in bin lorry
A search team investigating the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have trawled through 60 tonnes of waste at a landfill site after it emerged that his body could have been in a bin lorry.
It could take the team of eight trained search officers up to 10 weeks to sift through rubbish up to eight metres deep, covering around 920 square metres of the dump in Milton, near Cambridge.
The search comes after police revealed the body of the missing 23-year-old could have been in a bin lorry.
Mr McKeague disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds in September.
CCTV has shown that a waste lorry made a collection in the area a short time after his last confirmed sighting, and it took a route which appeared to coincide with the movements of his phone.
The waste lorry was initially thought to have collected a 1st 10lb (11kg) load, but police said it was later found to be more than 15st 10lb (100kg).
Mr McKeague's mother, Nicola Urquhart, wrote on Facebook that the news could "devastatingly only mean one thing".
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice over the discrepancy in the lorry's load weight.
The man, who is not the lorry driver, faces no further action.
The area of the landfill site where the load was deposited is now being searched, with a digger mechanically excavating mounds of waste and offices in white protective suits raking through it on the ground.
Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said she does not believe there was a "deliberate attempt to mislead" the investigation, and that the focus had to be on finding Mr McKeague.
She continued that it was a "dreadful" time for the missing airman's family and her thoughts were with them.
The six-month investigation has cost more than £300,000 to date and the search of the landfill site could cost more than £500,000 if it runs to 10 weeks.