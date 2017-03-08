Police search landfill site after error reveals Corrie McKeague's body could have been in bin lorry

Corrie McKeague has not been seen since September 24, 2016. Credit: Family handout

A search team investigating the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have trawled through 60 tonnes of waste at a landfill site after it emerged that his body could have been in a bin lorry. It could take the team of eight trained search officers up to 10 weeks to sift through rubbish up to eight metres deep, covering around 920 square metres of the dump in Milton, near Cambridge. The search comes after police revealed the body of the missing 23-year-old could have been in a bin lorry. Mr McKeague disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds in September.

Police search a landfill site in Milton. Credit: PA

CCTV has shown that a waste lorry made a collection in the area a short time after his last confirmed sighting, and it took a route which appeared to coincide with the movements of his phone. The waste lorry was initially thought to have collected a 1st 10lb (11kg) load, but police said it was later found to be more than 15st 10lb (100kg). Mr McKeague's mother, Nicola Urquhart, wrote on Facebook that the news could "devastatingly only mean one thing". A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice over the discrepancy in the lorry's load weight. The man, who is not the lorry driver, faces no further action.

The search of the landfill site could take up to 10 weeks. Credit: PA