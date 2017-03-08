Polish MEP: Women earn less than men 'because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent'

A Polish nationalist member of the European Parliament has provoked outcry after he suggested women earn less than men "because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent".

Janusz Korwin-Mikke told fellow MEPs: "Women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent.

"They must earn less, that's all."

However in an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain on International Women's Day, the MEP insisted he never said women "should earn less" but instead argued "because they are shorter, they are weaker, they are less intelligent... they earn less."