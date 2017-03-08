- ITV Report
Polish MEP: Women earn less than men 'because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent'
A Polish nationalist member of the European Parliament has provoked outcry after he suggested women earn less than men "because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent".
Janusz Korwin-Mikke told fellow MEPs: "Women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent.
"They must earn less, that's all."
However in an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain on International Women's Day, the MEP insisted he never said women "should earn less" but instead argued "because they are shorter, they are weaker, they are less intelligent... they earn less."
His comments sparked a furious response on social media.
One twitter user said he was left "open mouthed", while another questioned how such an "ignorant" man can hold the title of MEP.
In a fiery exchange with presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Mr Korwin-Mikke added: "By the way, shorter men earn less than tall men. The blondes earn more than the brunettes. There are the differences and the differences should not be equalised."
However the Polish MEP said that although women were "less intelligent" than men, they are "wiser".
"Women are less intelligent than men but nobody said that men are wiser than women, oh no. I think just the opposite," he said.
"A 15-year-old boy is usually much (more) intelligent than his mother. But his mother is more wise than he is. To be wise is a different thing.
"Intelligence enables you to solve the crosswords, to invent the atomic bomb and so on and so on, and it is quite a different thing to be wise."