Pregnant mother and three young children die in Dublin flat fire

A pregnant mother, her two-year-old daughter and two other young children have died in a flat fire in Ireland.

The 27-year-old woman, who was understood to be several months pregnant, was living with her two-year-old daughter in Clondalkin, west Dublin, in a complex operated by a charity which helps victims of domestic violence.

Another woman who was staying in the apartment is fighting for her life in hospital, while her three-year-old daughter and four-year-old son died in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not being treated as suspicious.

Gardai said investigations were continuing into how the fire started and they were keeping an "open mind".

The initial focus was on an electrical fault in the apartment.