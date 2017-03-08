Prime Minister denies Surrey County Council received special tax hike deal

The Prime Minister has rejected renewed claims that the government struck a special deal with the leader of Surrey council to avoid a 15% hike in council tax to pay for social care.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn raised the issue again during Prime Minister's Questions, and asked Mrs May to "explain the difference between a sweetheart deal and a gentleman's agreement" in relation to the council's decision not to go ahead with the tax increase.

But Mrs May repeatedly rejected the idea that there was a "conspiracy" to stop Surrey holding a referendum on a tax rise in a Tory area that would have been politically embarrassing.

She said: "The substance of what you are asking is, has there been a particular deal with Surrey County Council that is not available to other councils? And the answer to that is no."

A leaked recording revealed that David Hodge, the Conservative leader of Surrey County Council, told a private meeting that he had dealt directly with Communities Secretary Sajid Javid to tackle the council tax issue.

Mr Hodge said he had secured a "gentleman's agreement" to avoid a referendum to approve the 15% tax hike.

But Downing Street has repeatedly denied that a "sweetheart deal" was struck.