Public panel in Bolton underwhelmed by Budget

A panel of people in Bolton have given the Chancellor's Spring Budget a lukewarm reception.

Speaking to ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi after Philip Hammond outlined his spending plans in the House of Commons, the panellists said the government's plans did not go far enough to helping working familes, business owners or pensioners.

Nursery business owner Jane Morrissey said the only thing that might help businesses struggling to pay a hike in rates, would be the extra £300m promised for local authorities.

She added that she expected the next four years to be a struggle.