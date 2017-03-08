Residents puzzled to find tap water running pink

Residents in a Canadian town were puzzled to turn on their taps and find the water was fluorescent pink.

The residents of Onoway, Alberta, complained to their town office on Monday.

The pink water was a side-effect of potassium permanganate, a common water-treatment chemical, the mayor said.

The town office said the chemical got into the reservoir when a valve malfunctioned during "normal line flushing and filter backwashing".

The mayor said there was no public health risk to residents.

Mayor Dale Krasnow apologised saying the town "could have done a better job communicating what was going on".

Resident Trevor Winfield wrote on Facebook his "water was broken" when posting a video of the pink water.