Samuel L Jackson slams number of black British actors in American roles

Samuel L Jackson has strongly criticised the casting of black British actors in American roles, suggesting many are hired simply because they are cheaper.

The iconic Hollywood star claimed there were films about American race relations that would have benefited from having an American actor as its lead, citing the horror film Get Out which features British actor Daniel Kaluuya.

“There are a lot of black British actors in these movies,” Jackson told New York radio station Hot 97. “I tend to wonder what that movie [Get Out] would have been with an American brother who really feels that."