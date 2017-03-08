Somaliland drought victims' plea: 'Without help now, we'll all be finished'

ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar has travelled across Somaliland as severe drought brings the unrecognised east-African nation to the brink of a preventable humanitarian catastrophe.

Unconscious and malnourished - but Sudesi is one of the lucky ones.

Rushed into a basic hospital built over 70 years ago, overworked doctors were able to give the three-and-a-half-year-old the medication he needed after he developed Meningitis.

He was one of three new malnourished children admitted to this hospital in Somaliland over a 24-hour period.

And as strange it may sound, Sudesi could be classed as one of the lucky ones.

At the moment more than one and a half million people in Somaliland stand on the edge of famine. They are on the brink.

And their message to the world is: "Without help now, we'll all be finished.'