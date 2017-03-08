'Spreadsheet Phil' reveals humorous side in joke-filled Budget

Philip Hammond likes to make fun of his 'spreadsheet' reputation Credit: PA

Chancellor Philip Hammond peppered his first Budget speech with jokes left, right and centre - belying his reputation as "Spreadsheet Phil". Predictably, Mr Hammond poked fun at Labour during his 55-minute speech, as well as making fun of himself, leaving the House of Commons echoing with laughter. Here are a selection of jokes from the Chancellor's speech:

On Jeremy Corbyn disappearing down a black hole

"A well-functioning market economy is the best way to deliver prosperity and security to working families and the litany of failed attempts at state control of industry by Labour leave no-one in any doubt about that. "Except, apparently, the Right Honourable Gentleman opposite, who is now so far down a black hole that even Stephen Hawking has disowned him."

On being known as "Spreadsheet Phil"

"I turn now, Mr Deputy Speaker, to the OBR forecast. This is the spreadsheet bit, but bear with me because I have a reputation to defend."

On Britain's troubled relationship with the EU

"Overall, public sector net borrowing as a percentage of GDP is predicted to fall from 3.8% last year to 2.6% this year. "And for those who care about such things, it means we are forecast to meet our 3% EU Stability and Growth pact target this year for the first time in more than a decade. "But I won't hold my breath, Mr Deputy Speaker, for my congratulatory letter from Jean-Claude Juncker."

On the "last" Labour government

"Mr Deputy Speaker, a strong economy needs a fair stable and competitive tax system, creating the growth that will underpin our future prosperity. "My ambition is for the UK to be the best place in the world to start and grow a business. "Under the last Labour government corporation tax was 28% - by the way they don't call it the last Labour government for nothing."

On being upstaged by Theresa May on International Women's Day