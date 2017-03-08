Four dead and dozens injured after train hits bus

A freight train has smashed into a bus in a Mississippi city, killing at least four people and leaving dozens more seriously injured.

The bus was apparently stationary on the tracks when the 52-carriage train slammed into it in Biloxi on Tuesday, police said.

The collision left the bus straddling the tracks about 300 feet from the initial impact.

It took rescuers more than an hour to free all the passengers after the crash, which left 33 injured and another seven in a critical condition.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said: "We're not sure why (it happened). We don't know if there were mechanical issues or what was taking place."