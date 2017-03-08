Advertisement

Wolverhampton stabbing: Two dead after police storm flat during knife attack on women

Emergency services outside Highfield Court in Wolverhampton. Credit: ITV News

Two people have died after a knife attack that saw police storm a flat while a man was stabbing two women.

West Midlands officers used stun grenades to break into the Highfield Court flat in Wolverhampton after getting a call around 9.45am.

A woman, believed to be in her 30s, died at the scene while a second woman, aged in her 50s, was left critically ill.

The male suspect, also believed to be in his 30s, died a short time later.

A police officer received minor injuries after the attack was interrupted.

Police were alerted to an incident at a flat in Wolverhampton around 9.45am. Credit: Kerry Siau
Three air ambulances were dispatched to a playing field close to the property. Credit: Kerry Siau

Armed officers were outside the block of flats as residents gathered once air ambulances arrived on a field in nearby East Green.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to a block of flats in Leasowes Drive ... where it is believed a man attacked two women before inflicting stab injuries on himself.

"Officers used stun grenades as they stormed the flat in a bid to distract and detain the knifeman."

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed three air ambulances were sent to the flat in Leasowes Drive in the Merry Hill area along with three land ambulances.

Two people have died after the stabbing incident in Wolverhampton. Credit: ITV News

The older woman was taken to hospital with stomach injuries, while the injured officer was treated at the scene.

A West Midlands Police spokesman confirmed the incident was domestic-related and said no guns were involved.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed more details on the injuries suffered during the attack.

A police car was also seen outside homes in the Merry Hill area. Credit: Kerry Siau

A man and woman estimated to be in their 30s had suffered very serious stab wounds.

Sadly, despite best efforts by ambulance staff, it was not possible to save either of them and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

Another woman was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with potentially life-threatening stab wounds.

A police officer who was sent to the scene suffered a minor injury to his arm. He was assessed by ambulance staff and was discharged after treatment.

– West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman