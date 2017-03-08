- ITV Report
Wolverhampton stabbing: Two dead after police storm flat during knife attack on women
Two people have died after a knife attack that saw police storm a flat while a man was stabbing two women.
West Midlands officers used stun grenades to break into the Highfield Court flat in Wolverhampton after getting a call around 9.45am.
A woman, believed to be in her 30s, died at the scene while a second woman, aged in her 50s, was left critically ill.
The male suspect, also believed to be in his 30s, died a short time later.
A police officer received minor injuries after the attack was interrupted.
Armed officers were outside the block of flats as residents gathered once air ambulances arrived on a field in nearby East Green.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called to a block of flats in Leasowes Drive ... where it is believed a man attacked two women before inflicting stab injuries on himself.
"Officers used stun grenades as they stormed the flat in a bid to distract and detain the knifeman."
West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed three air ambulances were sent to the flat in Leasowes Drive in the Merry Hill area along with three land ambulances.
The older woman was taken to hospital with stomach injuries, while the injured officer was treated at the scene.
A West Midlands Police spokesman confirmed the incident was domestic-related and said no guns were involved.
West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed more details on the injuries suffered during the attack.