Wolverhampton stabbing: Two dead after police storm flat during knife attack on women

Two people have died after a knife attack that saw police storm a flat while a man was stabbing two women.

West Midlands officers used stun grenades to break into the Highfield Court flat in Wolverhampton after getting a call around 9.45am.

A woman, believed to be in her 30s, died at the scene while a second woman, aged in her 50s, was left critically ill.

The male suspect, also believed to be in his 30s, died a short time later.

A police officer received minor injuries after the attack was interrupted.