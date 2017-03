Artist Sir Howard Hodgkin, famed for his abstract works, has died at the age of 84, the Tate Gallery has said.

The artist and printmaker - born Gordon Howard Eliot Hodgkin - was a former Eton College student, going on to study at the Camberwell Art School and the Bath Academy of Art in Corsham.

His first solo show was held in London in 1962. From there, he went on to win the Turner Prize in 1985.

He was knighted in 1992.