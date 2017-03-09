Anti-terror policies risk stirring 'fear and resentment'

A new report says measures to tackle terrorism and extremism are jeopardising efforts to promote integration in Britain.

Government initiatives such as Prevent and Channel risk "fomenting fear and resentment" among people from national and ethnic minorities, a European watchdog claims.

Prevent is a strand of the Government's overarching counter-terrorism strategy, while Channel is a scheme through which those identified as being at risk of being drawn into extremism are given support by various agencies.

Both are cited in an assessment of the UK's compliance with the Council of Europe's Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (FCNM).

The FCNM is a legally binding international treaty which sets out out a number of principles to help protect national minorities which has been in force since 1998.

The report highlights Prevent duty as a problem, the policy was brought in during 2015 and requires state bodies such as schools and councils to report people they suspect of being at risk of early radicalisation.