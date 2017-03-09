- ITV Report
-
Anti-terror policies risk stirring 'fear and resentment'
A new report says measures to tackle terrorism and extremism are jeopardising efforts to promote integration in Britain.
Government initiatives such as Prevent and Channel risk "fomenting fear and resentment" among people from national and ethnic minorities, a European watchdog claims.
Prevent is a strand of the Government's overarching counter-terrorism strategy, while Channel is a scheme through which those identified as being at risk of being drawn into extremism are given support by various agencies.
Both are cited in an assessment of the UK's compliance with the Council of Europe's Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (FCNM).
The FCNM is a legally binding international treaty which sets out out a number of principles to help protect national minorities which has been in force since 1998.
The report highlights Prevent duty as a problem, the policy was brought in during 2015 and requires state bodies such as schools and councils to report people they suspect of being at risk of early radicalisation.
The Advisory Committee "observes that under these programmes liability has been shifted to local authorities and in particular to teachers, to detect early radicalisation," the paper says.
The report criticises the fact teachers and lecturers were not given the "necessary competence" and putting them at risk of "over-reacting for fear of breaking the law".
Prevent has repeatedly attracted controversy, with critics labelling it "toxic" and calling for it to be scrapped.
However, police say it is a crucial part of wider counter-terrorism and extremism efforts.
The FCNM report welcomes positive steps across the UK to boost the rights of national minorities, but warns that intolerance and hate speech are growing.
It claims discrimination still exists in a number of areas and says global political events and "perceived high levels of immigration" have contributed to episodes of intolerance and anti-immigrant rhetoric in the media, political arena and society at large.
The study said: "Overall, persons belonging to ethnic minorities are in a better place in reducing educational gaps, but challenges remain in relation to higher levels of unemployment, low wages, underemployment, worse health status and access to care, high levels of poverty, low levels of English language knowledge and inadequate political representation."