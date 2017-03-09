Arsene Wenger admits fans' opinion will impact his decision on Arsenal future amid protests

Arsene Wenger saw his out-of-form side exit Europe in a record aggregate defeat for an English club. Credit: PA

Arsene Wenger has said fan power will play a part in his decision on whether to stay or leave Arsenal. The long-time Gunners manager is facing a second supporters' protest in the space of a week with fans set to call for him to go in a march before Saturday's FA Cup clash with non-league Lincoln. Around 200 fans marched from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 5-1 Champions League humiliation to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, their fifth defeat in the past seven games. Wenger's current contract expires at the end of the season and he insists he is yet to make up his mind on extending his two-decade reign.

Arsenal fans will march for a second time in a week demanding their manager leaves. Credit: PA

But he admitted on Thursday morning that the stance of the supporters will sway his decision. Asked whether the fans' opinion of him has any impact on the decision, he replied: "Yes. Of course, you consider everything. "It will not be the most important factor but of course, you consider it. "It is difficult for me to judge (the protest). I have worked very hard for 20 years to make our fans happy and when you lose the games, I understand they are not happy.

Pressure on Arsene Wenger has mounted with reports of unrest in the dressing room. Credit: PA