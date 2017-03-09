- ITV Report
-
Arsene Wenger admits fans' opinion will impact his decision on Arsenal future amid protests
Arsene Wenger has said fan power will play a part in his decision on whether to stay or leave Arsenal.
The long-time Gunners manager is facing a second supporters' protest in the space of a week with fans set to call for him to go in a march before Saturday's FA Cup clash with non-league Lincoln.
Around 200 fans marched from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 5-1 Champions League humiliation to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, their fifth defeat in the past seven games.
Wenger's current contract expires at the end of the season and he insists he is yet to make up his mind on extending his two-decade reign.
But he admitted on Thursday morning that the stance of the supporters will sway his decision.
Asked whether the fans' opinion of him has any impact on the decision, he replied: "Yes. Of course, you consider everything.
"It will not be the most important factor but of course, you consider it.
"It is difficult for me to judge (the protest). I have worked very hard for 20 years to make our fans happy and when you lose the games, I understand they are not happy.
"I do not want to judge that, I am not able to. I live in my daily work with my complete commitment.
"After that, I have said many times that you have to accept different opinions.
"Look, I don't work for my image, I work for this club with full commitment.
"I think I've shown since I'm here that first of all I love this club, that I'm loyal to this club and that I make the right decisions for this club.
"I will continue to do that. Of course, in respecting the values that I think are vital for me. If I cannot do that, I will not be here."