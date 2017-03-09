Buy Today, Pay Tomorrow? Tonight

WHEN John Kyle gets a demand for money through the post, he just throws it in a black bin liner by his bed.

“It’s common,” says John, 25, who is nearly £10,000 in debt. He has a bag full of final demands piling up.

Credit: ITV / Tonight

He is one of more than two and a half million Britons in serious debt, according to experts.

But only half of them are getting help, Tonight reporter Adam Shaw discovers.

Households are borrowing more than £1 billion a month in a spending spree that’s fuelling a dangerous debt bubble.

The amount of debt we’re in is reaching levels last seen in the Credit Crunch of 2008.

John’s debt problems started early.

John crunches the numbers with Tonight reporter Adam Shaw Credit: ITV / Tonight

When I became 18, I found out about phone contracts. Walk in with your card, you’ll walk out with a £600 phone.” – John Kyle

We asked online self-help forum Consumer Action Group to help John with his debts. Now John says he is determined to get himself out of trouble.

Buy Today, Pay Tomorrow - on ITV at 7.30pm - also follows a raid by the Illegal Money Lending Team on a suspected loan shark in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

Credit: ITV / Tonight

Tony Quigley tells the programme that loan sharks: “get rich on the backs of people who can least afford it."

Credit: ITV / Tonight

I was going to kill myself. I couldn’t see any other way out of it.” – Anonymous victim

Many believe there is still a stigma attached to admitting you’re in debt.

But Ricky Willis documented his family’s money problems and is now operating a website “Skint Dad” which offers advice and tips on how to tackle debt.

Ricky and family have now cleared 90% of their £40,000 debt after three-and-a-half years of scrimping and saving.

The future looks brighter for Skint Dad after years focusing on paying back debt Credit: ITV / Tonight

Reporter Adam Shaw also talks to StepChange, the UK’s largest specialist debt advice charity.

The average caller to the charity has £14,000 of unsecured debt, yet only has £58 disposable cash at the end of each month to tackle it.

Chief Executive Mike O’Connor is concerned that people on lower incomes will struggle over the next couple of years with inflation predicted to rise faster than wages.

Mike O'Connor Credit: ITV / Tonight

There is advice out there with a number of charities who can help you. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Don't suffer on your own.” – Mike O’Connor - Chief Executive, StepChange

For further help and advice if you are struggling with debt problems please contact one of the following agencies for free advice:

Payplan - free debt advice and free debt management plans

Citizens Advice - free independent, confidential and impartial advice

Consumer Action Group - free advice and support forums run by experts

Debt Advice Foundation - debt charity offering free confidential advice

National Debtline - free debt advice

Christians Against Poverty - free debt help