Calls for extra security for animals amid fears of rise in 'zoo poaching'

Emergency security measures are needed at zoos and wildlife parks across Europe, animal rights campaigners have said, amid fears of an increase in so-called 'zoo poaching'.

It follows the slaughter of four-year-old rhinoceros Vince, who was shot and killed at Thoiry Zoo near Paris before having his horn sawn off.

Those responsible have not yet been caught.

Humane Society International has now called on the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria to carry out an urgent review of security to protect endangered and vulnerable animals.

While Vince's death was the first known time that poachers have killed an animal in captivity in Europe, activists have voiced fears it could mark the beginning of a disturbing new trend.

Joanna Swabe, executive director of HSI Europe, said poachers were becoming increasingly desperate as species such as rhino and elephant disappear from the wild, and their native countries clamp down on hunting.