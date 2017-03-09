Hammond defends 'fair' £240 National Insurance hike for self-employed - and denies breaking manifesto pledge

Chancellor Philip Hammond has defended plans for a two per cent rise in National Insurance for self-employed workers - arguing it makes the system more "fair".

It came as backbench Conservatives warned of a potential backlash and opposition members accused the government of going back on a key manifesto pledge from the 2015 general election not to raise income tax or National Insurance contributuons. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said had to make changes to face the "challenges" in social care and the health service, particularly with the potential economic ramifications of Brexit looming.

What we have done here is targeted an unfairness in the system where people who are self-employed are now receiving broadly the same benefits, the same access to pensions, as people who are working in employment and paying their taxes and National Insurance through PAYE. Those people have access to the National Health Service, they have access to pensions in the same way as everybody else. They need to make a little more contribution for that. – Philip Hammond

He insisted the manifesto pledge had been focused on the main Class 1 rate of NICs paid by employers and employees - and denied that it amounted to a stealthy breaking of the promise by "hiding behind the detail".

The rise - set to add £240 a year to the payments of some 2.5 million self-employed people - has sparked concern among those who fear it will hit traditional Tory supporters. Speaking after Philip Hammond's speech in the Commons, a series of Conservative MPs rose to urge him to exercise caution, warning the move could hurt the "white van man". Among them was former minister Andrew Murrison, MP for South West Wiltshire, who said electricians, plumbers and plasterers could be among those hardest hit. "This party on this side always has been, I hope always will be, the party that supports white van man," he said. Backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Tonbridge, Edenbridge and Malling MP, called for a "re-think", while North East Somerset MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Chancellor should be "very cautious" and asked him to look again at the whole issue of National Insurance and income tax.

Chancellor Philip Hammond Credit: PA

The Federation of Small Businesses has also roundly condemned the rise, which would see contributions increase from nine per cent to 11 per cent over the next two years, bringing in an extra £2 billion for the Treasury.

[This] should be seen for what it is – a £1 billion tax hike on those who set themselves up in business. This undermines the government’s own mission for the UK to be the best place to start and grow a business, and it drives up the cost of doing business. Future growth of the UK’s 4.8 million-strong self-employed population is now at risk. Increasing this tax burden... is the wrong way to go. – Mike Cherry, Federation of Small Businesses chairman