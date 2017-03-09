Couple arrested for attempting to abduct baby from Great Ormond Street Hospital

A man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly trying to abduct a baby from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

The couple were reportedly held on Monday after going to the hospital with a picture of a premature baby in an incubator and claiming that their child had been transferred there from the Royal London Hospital.

After GOSH staff contacted the Royal London to check out the couple's story, they were told there was no record of a premature baby being transferred matching the picture and the police were called.

Inspector Paul Clarke, of the Met Police, said: "The actions of the staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital in making all of the necessary checks and the quick response of police in arresting a couple prevented what could have been a very frightening and harrowing incident."

A spokesperson for Great Ormond Street Hospital said: "Thankfully this type of incident is exceptionally rare.

"We are pleased that staff at the hospital acted so swiftly and calmly to ensure the safety of all our patients."

The 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman are currently on bail, with the condition that they must not enter a hospital unless they are suffering a medical emergency.