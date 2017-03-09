Donald Tusk re-appointed as EU Council president

The Polish politician was re-elected for a second term in the role by EU states despite bitter opposition from his own country.

Key Eurocrat Donald Tusk has vowed to "make the EU better" after he was confirmed for a second term as its Council president.

Grateful for trust & positive assessment by #EUCO . I will do my best to make the EU better.

The government in Warsaw had argued that the decision should be delayed because of its displeasure with Tusk, a bitter political rival to the current ruling party.

But other leaders won out, insisting there was no appetite for a delay.

"I don't see how one country could oppose this solution when all the others are in favor," said French President Francois Hollande, echoing comment from many of the bloc's 28 leaders.

Sources suggested that 27 of the 28 EU states had backed Tusk in the vote.

The job is one of the bloc's most prestigious. It involves chairing summits, coordinating the work of the member countries and making sure the 28 nations speak as much as possible with one voice on the international stage.

As the EU faces a range of changes and challenges - including negotiating the UK's exit - it seems the bloc's leaders wanted a safe pair of hands.