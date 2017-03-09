Dying autistic man with 800 toy monkeys visited by real one

A dying autistic man with a life-long passion for monkeys was visited by a real one in hospital.

Ian Cadman, 58, who had more than 800 cuddly toy monkeys, met two-year-old marmoset Millie on the day he died.

Staff at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Greater Manchester, had planned to surprise him with a visit to nearby Knowsley Safari Park.

But his ill-health meant he wasn't able to go, so they arranged for the monkey to be brought to him.

Mr Cadman, who had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon just five weeks before, died a few hours later surrounded by his family.