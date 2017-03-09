Nigel Farage visits Ecuadorian embassy - but refuses to say whether he met Julian Assange

Nigel Farage visited the Ecuadorian embassy in West London on Thursday morning - but refused to say whether he had met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

“I never discuss where I go or who I see,” Farage told BuzzFeed as he left the embassy with Christian Mitchell, the head of operations at LBC radio station.

A source close to the former Ukip leader refused to comment on the reasons for his visit to the address in Knightsbridge, telling ITV News that there are no links between Farage and Assange.

ITV News has also approached LBC for comment.