Today

It is going to be a fine and very mild day for many with frequent sunny skies.

However, in the north it will be windy with showers gradually clearing with some light rain lingering over parts of Cornwall.

In the sunshine it will feel pleasant for most with temperatures several degrees above average for the time of year.

Widespread highs of 12 to 15 Celsius (54F or 59F) are likely and it could possibly be a little warmer for some.