'He ran into my dog': Eddie Jones makes mischief over Owen Farrell injury scare

Owen Farrell is expected to be fit for England's Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland after injuring himself in training, despite Eddie Jones fudging the issue with claims the player had collided with the head coach's pet dog.

The inside centre limped off as the squad trained at its Surrey base on Thursday morning, receiving treatment before being withdrawn from the final session of the week.

Instead of clarifying the nature of Farrell's ailment, Jones gave contradictory answers at the press conference confirming the starting XV.

He started by joking a run-in with his dog Annie, a Papillon, had left Farrell a doubt for the Twickenham clash on Saturday.