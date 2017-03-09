- ITV Report
'It's never too late': Inspirational pensioner takes reading lessons for the first time, aged 87
After almost nine decades of relying on others to help, retired factory worker Ursula Shepherd has taken matters into her own hands - and learned to read for the first time.
The 87-year-old, who has learning difficulties, said she was ignored by her teachers in the 1930s who branded her a "dunce".
She left school at the age of 15 unable to read or write.
She said she hid her illiteracy throughout her working life, and at home counted on others to write cheques, read utility bills and even translate road signs.
She has never voted, writted a letter or filled in a form - and although she said she loved her single visit to a library, she has never borrowed a book.
That is, until now.
In the autumn last year, she told her live-in carer that she wanted to learn to read and began attending weekly sessions at Learn Devon, the local education centre near her home in Exmouth.
The inspirational octogenarian has already grasped the alphabet and began by sounding out simple words like cat, bag and run.
Now, she's working on deciphering full sentences - with the goal of eventually being able to read love stories and understand the instructions which come with her knitting patterns.
She said she hoped her story would inspire others to take on similar challenges.
"People say they're too embarrassed but I would love to help them," she said.
"I'm very much enjoying it so far. It's never too late."
Born in Wiveliscombe, Somerset, in October 1929, Ursula went on to work in an egg packer and in a beer factory, where she screwed the lids on bottles.
She never married or had children, and has always lived with family members who could take care of her.
She now lives with carer Lesley Waller, herself a 60-year-old grandmother-of-four, and her husband Chris as part of Devon and Cornwall's Shared Lives scheme.
Lesley, who also takes care of two other vulnerable adults, said she was "full of admiration" for what Ursula was doing.
"At times it has been a struggle but she really perseveres and she has come on in leaps and bounds. She really enjoys it," she said.
"Years ago people with learning difficulties weren't really diagnosed or helped.
"It's a shame her parents didn't go down to the school but perhaps they just didn't do that in the 1930s. I think she felt she missed out.
And Ursula's ambitions don't stop there.
Once she has mastered reading, she hopes to learn to write.
And after travelling in a plane for the first time last year, she is planning to skydive to celebrate her 90th birthday.
"She's a very happy person and she's always dancing and singing," Lesley added.
"She's just wonderful, and what she's doing is remarkable. She's a fantastic lady."