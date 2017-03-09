James Blunt: Ed Sheeran wasn't cut by Princess Beatrice wielding a sword - we 'made it up'

Ed Sheeran made up the story about Princess Beatrice cutting his face with a sword as a joke, his pop star friend James Blunt has claimed.

Beatrice, 28, was pretending to "knight" Blunt when she swung the ceremonial blade over her shoulder, striking Sheeran, it was reported.

But Blunt, 43, has now said it was a joke he and Sheeran concocted.

He told Shortlist Magazine: "Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself.

"We made a fancy story up, people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.

"It's bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him," he added, before joking: "He must be desperate - he's trying to sell records."

Reports first surfaced in November that Sheeran, 26, went to hospital to have stitches on his cheek after the incident occurred at a party at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

It was reported while the Duke of York was away on business, Beatrice's mother Sarah, Duchess of York was at the do.

Sheeran, who still has the scar on his face, apparently returned to the party, which he is said to have attended with his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, after leaving hospital.