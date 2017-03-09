John Lewis and Waitrose cut staff bonuses for fourth year running due to 'market uncertainty'

John Lewis and Waitrose have slashed their much-celebrated staff bonuses to six per cent of salary, amid warnings of an "increasingly uncertain market".

Credit: PA

It's the fourth year running that the John Lewis Partnership, which runs both high street chains, has lowered the annual pay award. It is now thought to be at the lowest level since the 50s, and will see staff sharing a bonus pot of £89.4 million - down from £145m last year. In 2013, staff were given 17 per cent of their annual salary. That dropped to 15 per cent in 2014, and 11 per cent in 2015.

6% of annual salary will be awarded as a bonus this year

17% was awarded as a bonus in 2013

Last year, the staff bonus scheme - which applies to some 86,700 workers - awarded them 10 per cent of their annual salary. It comes after John Lewis announced the loss of 400 jobs across its restaurants and home fittings service at the start of the year. In a statement, Partnership chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield said the company had warned of the lower bonus scheme in January due to a "challenging" market outlook.

John Lewis Partnership chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield Credit: PA

He said it was linked in part to the collapse in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote.

The board has awarded a bonus of six per cent, which is equivalent to more than three weeks' pay. Bonus is lower because the board has decided to retain more of our annual profits in order to strengthen our balance sheet. This allows us to maintain our level of investment in the face of what we expect to be an increasingly uncertain market this year, while absorbing the costs associated with adapting the partnership for the future. – Sir Charlie Mayfield, John Lewis Partnership chairman