Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Liam Payne looks back with new tattoo marking his birth year as he awaits arrival of first child

Looking back: Liam Payne's new inking appears to refer to his birth date. Credit: PA

Liam Payne appears to have revealed a new tattoo commemorating the year of his birth amid growing speculation over the imminent arrival of his first child.

The One Direction star is thought to be shortly expecting a baby with singer Cheryl.

But the 23-year-old appears to be looking back to his own arrival in the world in a new inking posted to his account on Instagram.

It shows a new tattoo on his inner arm saying '1993' - the year in which he was born.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The post garnered thousands of likes from fans, some of whom speculated that it could refer to a new solo album title after his band went on hiatus.

Others suggested that it could be a hint about the new addition to his family.

Payne and Cheryl are thought to be still awaiting the birth of a child after a pregnancy in which both remained tight-lipped.

Cheryl has not made any public comment on the baby - though she tacitly acknowledged her pregnancy in a campaign photo for the The Prince's Trust and L'Oreal Paris.

Cheryl and Liam Payne are expecting their first child. Credit: PA

Last week a message posted by Payne prompted fans to question whether Cheryl has already given birth.

He wrote on Twitter: "Why do I always do the strangest walk when I'm trying to be quiet in a morning."

Payne and Cheryl have been together since early 2016 and went public with their romance at an event in May, after she separated from her now ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.