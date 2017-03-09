Man 'posing as Justin Bieber' charged with child sex offences

A man who allegedly posed as the singer Justin Bieber online has been charged with over 900 child sex offences.

The 42-year-old Australian man is alleged to have used the singer's identity to solicit explicit images from children using platforms such as Facebook.

Described as a 'Queensland law lecturer', he was reportedly charged in November with a string of child sex offences after a tip-off from US and German authorities.

The man was charged this week with another 931 child sex offences dating back a decade, including rape and making child exploitation material, a police statement said.