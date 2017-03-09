Murderer who 'had a mad one' on prison roof protest sentenced to nine more years

A murderer who staged a two-day rooftop protest at Strangeways prison causing £1million worth of damage has had nine years added to his sentence.

Stuart Horner, already serving a life sentence for killing his uncle with a shotgun, was found guilty of criminal damage during the standoff.

He was also sentenced to an additional 12 months for affray after a number of prison staff were injured during his protest. His sentences will run concurrently.

Police were called to HMP Manchester shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday 13 September 2015 after Horner clambered up the 18ft wall of the prison's secure exercise yard.

Horner stripped down to his underwear and pulled up metal roof trusses to attack windows and CCTV cameras.