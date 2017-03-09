Patchy rain in the west as it turns cloudy overnight

Through tonight we will see cloud building in from the west, bringing some light spells of rain to western areas overnight into tomorrow. Further east it'll stay clearer and chillier.

Tomorrow will be much cloudier across all areas with further outbreaks of light rain in the west. The best of any brightness will remain to the east of any high ground.

Temperatures will be respectable for the time of year with most parts reaching double digits.

