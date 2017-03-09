Pret A Manger likely to struggle to find staff after Brexit

Pret A Manger will probably struggle to find new employees after Brexit, its director of human resources has said.

Currently just one in 50 job applicants to work in the high-street chain is British, Andrea Wareham revealed, because the industry is not seen as desirable enough to attract a significant number of UK jobseekers.

Pret A Manger's staff is made up from 110 different nationalities, with 65% of those from outside the UK being EU citizens, Ms Wareham told the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee.

She added: "If I had to fill all our vacancies in British-only applicants I would not be able to fill them... because of a lack of applications."