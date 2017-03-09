Child, 7, brings 'convincing' BB gun into primary school sparking police warning

A seven-year-old primary pupil took a BB gun into their school - leading to a warning that parents should not buy the realistic-looking weapons for their children.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police said while the gun only took small pellets, it could easily have been perceived as a real firearm.

Writing on the Berridge Police Facebook page, the force said the gun looked "very convincing".

Officers added: "Under different circumstances, it could have been perceived to be a real firearm.